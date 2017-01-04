Tanzania: Coach - Msuva Has Taste for Goals

Zanzibar — Young Africans Assistant Coach Juma Mwambusi has commended incredible performance by Simon Msuva, saying the winger has got more of a taste to score goals.

Yanga hit hapless Pemba's Jamhuri 6-0 in their opening Group B match of the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup tournament at the Amaan Stadium on Monday night. Mwambusi said six stars Yanga will continue hitting their opponents. First half brace each from Simon Msuva and Donald Ngoma put the Jangwani Street side out of sight.

Zimbabwean midfielder, Thaban Kamusoko and Juma Mahadhi scored a goal apiece in the second half as Yanga launched their campaign on a sound note. Speaking after the match, Mwambusi opened up on his star man's exploits, saying Msuva was at the top of things for the team's victory.

"He was all over today (Monday) and really tormented defenders, running in behind them," Mwambusi said, further applauding the winger, saying he has got more of a taste to score goals.

Mwambusi said that the winger, who won the 'Golden Boot' award for 2014/2015 league season, is at his best, but can do more than what he is doing at the moment, if he puts right some of few minor shortcomings.

"Msuva has been doing great in Mainland league and what he is doing here, is the continuation of his performance and the technical bench is working on some of his minor mistakes. Hopefully his performance will be much better," he said.

Msuva gave his side the lead in the 19th minute after outpacing defenders, then Ngoma deflected Msuva's cross into the back of the nets to make it 2-0 four minutes later. The Zimbabwean bagged his second goal and third for Yanga in the 37th minute and Msuva put it beyond Jamhuri's reach five minutes before the interval.

Kamusoko was on hand to extend his team's lead moments after the break, netting the fifth in the 59th minute and substitute Mahadhi, who came in for Ngoma, put icing on a cake five minutes before the finals whistle.

However, Yanga suffered a blow after their newly signed defensive midfielder, Zambian Justice Zulu picked an injury after colliding with a Jamhuri player.

He was replaced by Said Juma in the second half. Despite the massive victory, Mwambusi said all teams competing in the tournament are strong, saying they will continue to give equal weight to each match they are playing. "It always feels good to score many goals... but that does not mean your opponent is weak.

All teams competing in this tournament are strong and we'll continue to give each and every match equal weight,' he said. Yanga are now at the top of great B with after bagging three points and six goals in their opener and Azam FC is at the second with the same point but with one goal.

The two hosts' teams Jamhuri and Zimamoto have no points. Yanga will face Zimamoto in their second group match at the same venue today. Meanwhile, Azam FC caretaker Coach, Iddi Cheche was left fuming by what he described as laxity by his players, making their opening game against Zimamoto difficult.

Azam won 1-0. Cheche was not impressed by the approach of the game by his players, saying Azam ought to have won the game by a bigger margin had his charges put 100 per cent performance in the game.

Azam will face Jamhuri today and Cheche promised that his charges will come out a much improved against the Pemba based team. Commenting on the same game, Zimamoto coach, Seif Bausi lauded his players for a good game despite the loss.