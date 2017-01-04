Tanzania: Three Bukoba Council Officials Interdicted Over Quake Funds Misuse

Bukoba — Three senior officials at the Bukoba Municipal Council have been interdicted pending investigations -- following a directive by President John Magufuli over funds spent to refurbish Omumwani Secondary School.

Dr Magufuli visited the school on Monday after apparently being disappointed by conflicting reports on the funds' expenditure. While one indicated 110 million/- have been spent on the renovation, the other report showed an expenditure of 172m/-.

Following the reports, the president tasked the Kagera Regional Commissioner, Major General (Retired) Salim Kijuu, to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the culprits.

Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary RAS), Mr Diwani Athumani, named the officials as the Municipal Engineer, Andondile Mwakitalu, and his assistant, Constantine Felix; and a technician at the council, Charles Kafumu.

During the earthquake that occurred last September in the region, students at Ihungo and Nyakato secondary schools, which were seriously affected by the tremors, were shifted to Omumwani Secondary School to proceed with studies.

In a televised address on Monday from Bukoba after inspecting the damaged infrastructures, Dr Magufuli directed the Prime Minister's Office to account for every penny of the tremor humanitarian funds spent on rehabilitating public infrastructure.

He issued the directive following conflicting reports on the amount spent on rehabilitating Omumwani Secondary School.

The president also directed that Omumwani Secondary School, previously owned by CCM's parents wing, WAZAZI, be placed under the government through the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training.

Also in September last year, President Magufuli revoked the appointments of Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Amantius Msole, and Bukoba Municipal Council Director (DED), Steven Makonda, following allegations that they had set up a fake bank account to siphon off humanitarian relief funds.

The fake account was similar to the one opened by the government to collect donations for supporting victims of Kagera earthquake and rehabilitation of infrastructure that was destroyed.