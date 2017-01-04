Tanzania: No More 'Envelopes' At Councils

Payment of allowances that are not stipulated by law at local government authorities has been banned - with the government directing that the funds should be channelled to development projects.

Announcing the ban, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has noted with concern that over 130bn/- was dished out over the past one year on unnecessary allowances such as 'hardship' and 'capacity building' as well as 'purchase of bites' in Kinondoni, Temeke, Ubungo and Kigamboni districts in Dar es Salaam.

"I am cancelling all such allowances from today onwards. Instead, the money should be directed to development projects in various wards in your districts and not otherwise," he told Kigamboni District workers during his official visit there yesterday.

He said as for Kinondoni District, 130bn/- have been used for the purposes mentioned above. Others in brackets were Temeke (186m/-), Kigamboni (54m/-) and Ubungo (960m/-).

Expounding further, Mr Majaliwa said modalities for development activities should be formed while local government councillors should be in the forefront to make sure they make a follow up of funds earmarked for certain projects in their wards.

On development funds given to local government councillors, he directed that a new system should be used in that instead of sending the money to their personal accounts, district councils should use it for development projects in various wards.

"Once any district council receives funds from the government, the treasurer is responsible to inform directors, local councillors and Members of Parliament (MPs) regarding the funds for them to make close supervision of the funds," he elaborated.

Responding to some of the issues raised by the Kigamboni District Commissioner, Mr Hashim Mgandilwa, the premier gave a three-day ultimatum to 10 workers who were yet to start working in the municipality, saying after that they will be removed from the civil service.

"After this meeting, I want you to contact them one by one and inform them about my orders. Thereafter, it is up to them to act upon or refuse to comply -- to join their colleagues in serving the people in this municipality," he stressed. Mr Majaliwa said each government's phase had their own philosophy.

Therefore, each public servant was obliged to align to that no matter what and that people must change their mindsets to adapt well with programmes of the Fifth Phase Government. Earlier, Mr Mgandilwa said one of the challenges facing the district was two authorities having powers in one area in which Kigamboni Development Agency (KDA) operates by 12 per cent and Kigamboni Municipal Council operates by 88 per cent.

"There has been contradictions in developing this city something which hinders its development," he noted. The DC further said others were access to clean water in the area as most people relied on water wells, 83 of which had not been cleaned and sanitised.

On the industrial area, Mr Mgandilwa said more than 456 plots have been set aside for the purpose and all were available at affordable prices -- to make sure they align to the Fifth Phase Government's industrialisation drive, calling on local and foreign investors to visit the area to see available opportunities.

As the municipality still has no permanent structures, the DC said they have already received 100m/-, which will be used to construct his office and that of the council, adding that they were holding meetings with Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to commence the task.

Mr Majaliwa said a special committee has been formed to resolve the authority issues in the area in which Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, some of the council members and MPs will be involved in seeking for solution.