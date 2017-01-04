HARARE City Council has ordered residents to pay money owed to the local authority within the next 48 hours failing which property would be attached and imprisonment likely in cases where the grabbed assets do not clear the debt.

The cash strapped local authority is struggling to pay its workers and discharge service delivery obligations.

Officials blame a debt that has now reached $550 million due to residents, government departments and businesses defaulting on their bills.

Council has now engaged WellCash Debt Collectors to pursue the defaulters, a letter sent to defaulters on Tuesday confirmed.

"Note that you shall pay the overdue amount plus summons cost as court fees and interest therefore as well as further legal costs incurred by engaging the Messenger of Court in pursuant of the debt.

"Civil imprisonment proceedings shall be taken against you if you do not have enough assets to clear your debt," council management said in the letter.

Council spokesman Michael Chideme explained: "We have given all debtors enough notice to be pay up the debt.

"Municipal services cannot be rendered for free; they have to be paid for. If people do not pay where can we get money to buy chemicals?"

"People have to pay. Both high and low density residents owe millions to the Council," Chideme told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

However, Harare Residents Trust condemned the development.

"It does not matter how many times they bring in other parties to help them raise revenue, the City of Harare has lost the moral legitimacy to demand payments from overburdened ratepayers," said Trust director, Precious Shumba.

"They lost this moral high ground the day they refused to fully disclose the huge salaries and allowance that they are paying to their 72 employees in the higher grades 1-4, which constitute the senior council management."

He urged the residents to ignore the letter saying the council decision was illegal.

"Without a court order the residents have no obligation to pay to the debt collector except to the Council. Residents should pay at least US$10 per month towards their rates and keep their receipts.

"But should not go out of their way to completely pay off the money owed to the City of Harare because it will be abused under the current Council revenue collection and accountability system."