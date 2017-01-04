4 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Power Due to Name Acting CEO as Ben Chumo Exits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Herbling

Kenya Power chief executive Ben Chumo has exited the utility firm after an activist moved to court seeking to block him from serving a second term.

The company's chairman Kenneth Marende will Wednesday afternoon announce the person who takes over Kenya Power's corner office in an acting capacity, pending fresh recruitment of a substantive CEO.

"The Chairman of the Kenya Power board of directors Kenneth Marende will announce the new acting managing director of the company this afternoon following the exit of its current CEO, Ben Chumo," the firm said in an update.

Judge Nelson Abuodha in November last year issued temporary orders stopping the Energy minister and board from renewing Dr Chumo's tenure at Kenya Power.

This was after activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court saying Dr Chumo had attained the retirement age of 60 and hence should leave office.

READ: Kenya Power, KenGen bosses to know their fate by next week

Kenya

Man Hangs Self After Shooting Cows

Residents of a village in Embu County are reeling in shock after a 46-year-old man killed animals he had offered as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.