Kenya Power Due to Name Acting CEO as Ben Chumo Exits

Kenya Power chief executive Ben Chumo has exited the utility firm after an activist moved to court seeking to block him from serving a second term.

The company's chairman Kenneth Marende will Wednesday afternoon announce the person who takes over Kenya Power's corner office in an acting capacity, pending fresh recruitment of a substantive CEO.

"The Chairman of the Kenya Power board of directors Kenneth Marende will announce the new acting managing director of the company this afternoon following the exit of its current CEO, Ben Chumo," the firm said in an update.

Judge Nelson Abuodha in November last year issued temporary orders stopping the Energy minister and board from renewing Dr Chumo's tenure at Kenya Power.

This was after activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court saying Dr Chumo had attained the retirement age of 60 and hence should leave office.

READ: Kenya Power, KenGen bosses to know their fate by next week