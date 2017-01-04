3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Somerset West Fire Out of Control

Tagged:

Related Topics

Strong winds continue to fan veld fires on the upper slopes of the mountain in Somerset West, with emergency services now classifying the fire as "out of control".

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne told News24 that a fire at Bezweni Lodge had now spread to neighbouring farms.

"At the moment the largest of them [the fires] is the fire above Bezweni Lodge. The fire has spread to neighbouring farms and it is not under control," he said.

"It is still fanned by a very strong south easterly wind and our crews will remain here overnight and likely tomorrow to try and bring it under control but we are working with a vast area," he said.

He said he had received reports of property damage but was not able to elaborate on the scale of destruction.

"We have had reports of property damage but we have not been in a position to go and conduct assessments. We know that one of the properties at Bezweni has been damaged but to what extent I don't know," Layne said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Reverend Challenged to Prove 'Homosexuals Are Paedophiles'

Church leader Reverend Oscar Bougardt has been challenged to prove his startling claim that 99% of homosexuals are… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.