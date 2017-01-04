Photo: Daily Monitor

Scovia Birungi, the Masaka Region Traffic Police commander, attributed the cause of the accident to over speeding by the taxi driver.

At least 14 people are feared dead and nine others seriously injured following a motor accident involving three cars in Lwengo District.

The accident happened when a taxi, registration No. UAX 715G travelling from Lyantonde District to Kampala collided with a Global coach bus and a Fuso truck loaded with cement at Kyawagonya in Lwengo District along Mbara-Masaka Highway.

Ms Scovia Birungi, the Masaka Region Traffic Police commander, attributed the cause of the accident to over speeding by the taxi driver.

According to eye witnesses, the taxi driver first knocked a cow which was crossing the road before colliding with the bus registration number UAU 710U and the Fuso Truck.

Ms Birungi said more than 10 people were dead and identified some of them as Nahoora Denis, a youth counselor for Rwamagwa Subcounty in Rakai District, Pastor Ahimbisibwe Kacheera of Mount Zion in Lyantonde District and a one Kavuma.

She said details of the other victims were still scanty.