4 January 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Hawks Probe FNB Heists

Pretoria — The Hawks in Gauteng say investigations are ongoing to nab the suspects involved in two First National Bank (FNB) heists.

The bank has been hit by a second heist in Parktown, Johannesburg.

On New Year's Eve, suspects drilled into two vaults at the Parktown branch, making off with about R1.7 million and 30 safety deposit boxes.

In December, more than 200 boxes were taken from the Randburg branch.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivuho Mulamu said no arrests have been made yet.

He said it is difficult to give more information until investigations are complete.

"We are following all leads so we can gather as much information as possible so that we can bring the perpetrators to justice," he said.

However, identifying the suspects might be difficult as they were wearing gloves and balaclavas.

The Hawks have not ruled out the possibility that the same gang is responsible for the heists as they used the same modus operandi of drilling a hole through the wall to gain entry to the vaults.

No suspects were arrested in the first incident.

