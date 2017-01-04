Kenya: Envoy to U.S. Githae Warns of Fraudulent Visa Websites

Kenya's ambassador to the United States Robinson Njeru Githae has warned potential e-visa applicants of the existence of counterfeit websites purporting to issue the document on behalf of the government.

Speaking to the Nation on Saturday, Ambassador Githae said the fraudulent sites are masquerading as genuine government platforms and have been scamming e-visa applicants.

"They are designed in such a way that they can be mistaken for the official Government of Kenya e-visa website," said Ambassador Githae in a phone interview from his office in Washington DC.

He however noted that unlike the genuine site, the said websites are charging $120 (12,000) and $99 (9,900) respectively as opposed to the official fee of $50 (5,000) charged by the Kenyan government.

He said the websites, being investigated are www.kenya-evisa-online.com and www.kenyaonlinevisa.org.

The envoy said the Foreign Affairs ministry has launched investigations and is liaising with the US government to arrest those behind the websites.

"We are doing everything possible to make sure that innocent people, both Americans and other nationals, don't lose their money to these crooks," said Ambassador Githae.

He however did not reveal how many applicants may have been swindled through the use of the said sites or whether anyone has been apprehended in regard to the matter.

The envoy said the only genuine platform through which potential visitors to Kenya can apply for visas is http://evisa.go.ke/evisa.html.

On Dec 22, the Kenyan High Commission in the United Kingdom issued a similar alert while the Kenyan embassy in Cairo, Egypt, posted a message on its official website warning of the existence of a similar scam targeting potential visitors to Kenya.