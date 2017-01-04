Nigeria: UPP Seeks Early Passage of 2017 Budget to End Recession

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has called for early passage of the 2017 budget by the National Assembly as it could tackle economic recession.The National Chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie, made the assertion during a visit to the leader of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike in Owerri yesterday.

According to Okorie, if the budget could be passed early and funds appropriated to the various ministries, departments and agencies, the economic challenges being faced by Nigerians in recent months could end.

Okorie expressed optimism that the economy would get better in 2017. He said: "The progress being recorded in food production like rice should be sustained."

"We have seen the cooperation between Kebbi and Lagos states in rice production. Government should sustain its policy of diversification and equally support industrialisation," he said.

He urged state governments to create the enabling environment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to open the ways for youths to get jobs. He added that with such, a lot could change in the socio-economic situation of the country this year.

Okorie had earlier told Uwazuruike that he came to seek his support in promoting the ideals of the party in the south east, maintaining that UPP's agenda favours of the people of the zone.

Uwazuruike assured that his group would not hesitate to support UPP policies that would favour Ndigbo. "I know you have good intention for Igbo people following your past records," he said.The visit afforded Okorie and Uwazuruike opportunity to resolve their differences after years of misunderstanding with late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in APGA.