3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Somerset West Fires Under Control

Wildfires on the upper slopes of the mountain above Bezweni Lodge in Somerset West are under control, with no damage to property, the City of Cape Town said on Tuesday.

"The fire has been contained and currently no residential properties have been affected. However, the strong south-easterly wind and steep terrain is presenting a challenge," City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne told News24.

Eight firefighting vehicles and 70 fire and rescue staff had been deployed to the area.

News24 reported on Tuesday afternoon that fires were within 10m of some homes in Somerset West.

According to resident Wallace du Plessis, one home suffered water damage from a firefighting helicopter, while olive trees were burnt on the farm Morgenster.

