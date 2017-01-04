Kenya: Workers Protest Sacking By Road Construction Firm

Drivers and casual workers sacked by a company constructing a road in Meru County demonstrated Wednesday demanding to be reinstated.

The nine drivers and hundreds of sacked by H-Young company bonfires on the road and paralysed transport on the Meru-Eastern bypass. Police had a hard time to calm them.

They blocked the entrance of the company's construction site in Kirunga.

After blocking the site, some company workers were barred from accessing the 22 kilometres stretch bypass which was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta on February 27, 2015.

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood later joined the workers in the protest.

They accused Project Manager Safet Keco of terminating their two year contract without explanation.

One of the drivers, Mr Daniel Mwirigi told the Nation he was sacked after working for eight months without a clear explanation.

"We do not understand why the operation manager is terminating the contracts of locals who were working in the company and employing non-locals," Mr Mwirigi said.

Mr Dawood accused the company of failing to employ locals.

"Before the construction of the bypass started, it was agreed that 80 per cent of the workers would be locals. It is unfortunate that the company has sacked the few who were employed," said the MP.