Zimbabwe: Musicians Record Song for the Warriors

Naledi Sande — Local dancehall artistes Bounty Lisa, Abra Simzz, T-Mula have teamed up to compose a song dedicated to the Warriors who will take part in the AFCON later this month in Gabon.

The song is a spin-off of John Chibadura's "Baya Wabaya" and was released this weekend. The song was recorded at City Jamz Studios. Abra Simz, who is based in Bangladesh, said the idea was T-Mula's but they all met in South Africa to record.

"I had gone to Zimbabwe to push my song by Alaine off her upcoming album. I came to SA to visit friends here and T-Mula contacted me about the song.

I then contacted Bounty Lisa who is also here (SA) about the song and we completed it in a day," said Abra Simzz. The song is a war cry for Zimbabwe's national soccer team and the track is meant to encourage the Warriors to give their best fully aware that the nation would rally behind them.

"The song is meant to rally Zimbabweans in support of the Warriors.

"In 2012 I worked on the official Zimbabwean Olympic song which was well received.

"I hope that this one will be well-received as well," he said.

"So the overall goal is to revive a sense of Zimbabwean pride and patriotism in Zimbabwe by finding a common ground which is the love of football," said Abra Simz.

Danny T and Uno, who are both based in South Africa, will also feature on the song. T-Mula is one of the artistes, whose songs are being played on DSTV's Trace Africa.

The warriors will face Algeria first on January 15.