South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Stock Theft and Possession of Illegal Firearm

press release

The Police in Magatle near Lebowakgomo, arrested two suspects, aged 48 and 41 years, on the 2017-01-02 at about 20:00, for allegedly stealing livestock during the of 2014 to 2016.

The suspects were caught and assaulted by the community before the Police arrived. The suspects led them to a farm where the stolen stock was hidden. On arrival at that farm, at Emmerpan, 36 cattle and a number of goats were recovered. The owners are busy identifying the recovered livestock. The suspects will appear before Lebowakgomo Magistrate Court soon and investigations are still continuing.

Meanwhile the Police in Northam near Thabazimbi, have conducted an Intelligence Driven Operation which led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man and recovered a 45mm pistol, 1xmagazine and a gas cylinder.

The suspect will appear before Northam Magistrate Court.