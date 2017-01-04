Ethiopia: Enterprise Ready to Deliver Quality Service

Some 33 vets would carryout test on the livestock to ensure healthy and quality meat delivery

The Addis Ababa Abattoirs Enterprise announced that it has finalized preparations to deliver slaughtering services for customers incoming Ethiopian Christmas.

Enterprise Managing Director Nibiret Beka told reporters yesterday the enterprise has readied about 2,500 - 3,000 livestock of which 1,200 are sheep for slaughter and deliver meat to customers.

He said the figure often decreases during Christmas because of recurrent festive periods. The enterprise also expects to slaughter 1,000 customers' sheep and goats .

Accordingly, the enterprise has readied 40 vehicles for door to door delivery service of the meat. Besides, there are 33 vets to carryout test on the animals to ensure the delivery of healthy and quality meat to the society, he said.

Since such festive periods bring a large number of hides and skin to the market, making use of the opportunity would have a vital economic significance.

Ethiopia is known for its largest livestock population in Africa and exporting a great deal of hides and skin each year to the global market. Reports indicate Ethiopia is capable of supplying 16 to 18 million hides and skin per annum.