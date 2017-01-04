3 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Stolen Sheep Recovered, Suspects Still At Large

Four suspected stolen sheep were found tied with rope in the bushes at Mooi River area by the police. A case of stock theft was opened at Mooi River for further investigation and no arrest made. On Saturday, 30 December 2016, the farmer counted his sheep at Northineton Farm, Mooi River and they were all present. The next day on New Year's Eve he counted them again and noticed that four sheep were missing. The local police were contacted at they started to follow a spoor that led them to a nearby forest where the sheep were found. The owner managed to identify his stolen sheep.

Stock Theft Unit is investigating the case and we are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to please contact any Stock Theft Unit or our Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

South Africa

