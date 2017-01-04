South Africa: Drugs Found in Food Intended to Be Given to Awaiting Prisoner

press release

A 20-year-old woman is expected to appear today in the Port Shepstone Magistrates' Court for possession of dagga. On New Year's Day, 1 January 2017 the suspect arrived at the Port Shepstone police station to bring food to a 30-year-old man who was in custody for possession of dagga. The visitor requested to hand over a container and a plastic bag with food to the prisoner. The members, who were on duty, grew suspicious and started searching the cooked stew in the ice cream container. On searching, the members found three parcels of dagga which were wrapped in plastic hidden inside the stew. Upon further scrutinizing a plastic bag which were filled with biscuits, the members discovered that the biscuits were laced with dagga leaves. The suspect was arrested and detained.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commander, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the arrest and recovering of dagga. "We want to warn those who come to police station to visit their relatives that they must not bring food or parcels with any drugs or sharp instruments. We will make sure that food and any other items brought to the police cells will be searched, he said.