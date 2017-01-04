4 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Hackers Shift Attention to Whatsapp Users

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Indications have emerged that hackers are now stealing people's bank details by sending files over the messaging service, WhatsApp.

Vanguard gathered that the hackers' strategy is designed in a way that once opened (WhatsApp), the documents can gather sensitive information from users, including online banking details.

According to a report, the virus has been disguised as a Microsoft Excel files to deceive the unsuspecting WhatsApp users.

"Hackers have started stealing people's bank details by sending files over the messaging service WhatsApp. Once opened, the documents can gather sensitive information from users, including online banking details," said the report.

So far, indications have shown that the cyber criminals have only targeted WhatsApp users in India and other countries. They send files disguised as coming from the Indian National Defence Academy, NDA, or the National Investigation Agency, NIA).

"The two files are-'NDA-ranked-8th-toughest-College-in-the-world-to-get-into.xls' and 'NIA-selection-order-.xls'.

"Once opened, the documents can gather sensitive information from users, including online banking details. So far the cyber criminals have only targeted WhatsApp users in India, sending files disguised as coming from official government organisations," added the report.

However, it was learned that there is the potential for the hack to be replicated in other countries.

The two files are -'NDA-ranked-8th-toughest-College-in-the-world-to-get-into.xls' and 'NIA-selection-order-.xls'.

The two files were said to have been designed to look like they have come from the Indian National Defence Academy (NDA) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"As these two organisations are very popular and known within the country and abroad and there is a curiosity to know more about them, it is possible that it may affect the mobile phones of people interested in these subjects," said Indian officials.

'However, it has been analysed that the men and women in defence, paramilitary and police forces could be the target groups," they said.

They added the information has been shared with these security forces so the troops and officers are alerted against this virus.

