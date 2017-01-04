South Africa: Cops Bust Woman Trying to Smuggle 'Green' Stew, Space Cookies to Prisoner

A case of the munchies proved to be the undoing of a Port Shepstone woman who was caught trying to smuggle dagga-laden stew and cookies to an acquaintance who was arrested on New Year's Day.

The man had been taken into custody for possession of dagga.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the woman had arrived at the Port Shepstone police station to bring a care package of food to the detained man.

"The 30-year-old man was in custody for possession of dagga. The visitor requested to hand over a container and a plastic bag with food to the prisoner," he said.

"The members who were on duty smelled a rat and started searching the cooked stew which was in an ice cream container. On searching, the members found three parcels of dagga which were wrapped in plastic hidden inside the stew," Zwane added.

He said that a closer examination of the biscuits revealed that they were laced with dagga leaves.

The woman was arrested and detained.

