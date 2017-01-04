Namibia: Baby Kamora Is Last to Arrive On New Year's Day

Manuel Patterson-Komora was the last baby born on 01 January 2017 at the Rhino Park Hospital.

Patterson-Komora was born a minute before the end of New Year's day.

He was born via caesarian section to Edna Buya and Innocent Komora, and weighed 3.26 kilogramme.

An excited Buya told Nampa the boy is her second child.

She said although she had a difficult delivery, she was happy that all went well.

"It feels very good because my husband and I wanted a baby boy as a second child since our first born is a girl," said Buya. They named him after his grandfather.

Patterson-Komora was the only baby born at the Rhino Park Hospital and is one of 34 babies born on the first day of January 2017.

The Katutura State Maternity Ward reported a total of 22 babies, of which seven are boys, while the Windhoek Central Hospital recorded a total of 11 babies of which five are girls.

- Nampa