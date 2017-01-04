3 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Assistant Manager and Accomplice Arrested for Robbing Business

After launching a massive following an alleged business robbery at the local Paledi Mall, the Mankweng Task Team together with Detectives arrested the business' assistant manager and his accomplice.

According to information, the alleged business robbery was reported by the assistant manager at about 09h30 on 3 January 2017. He alleged that he was confronted by an unknown suspect armed with a pistol and was ordered to open the safe and hand over the money. Upon investigation, it was discovered that he orchestrated the alleged robbery and this led to the arrest of his 28-year-old accomplice at ga-Magowa village and the recovery of the money that was taken from the store.

The suspect will face additional charge of perjury for lying under oath.

The police management in the province condemns this type of conduct in the strongest possible terms, as state resources that could have been deployed somewhere else have been used in investigating this false case. Similar persons will be exposed and dealt with mercilessly.

The two suspects will appear before Mankweng Magistrate Court tomorrow, 4 January 2017.

