3 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Missing Girl, 10, Found Dead in Umlazi

The body of a 10-year-old girl has been found in Umlazi, south of Durban.

The girl apparently went missing after she was sent to buy airtime at the tuck shop near her home in Umlazi, H Section, on Christmas Eve, the office of the eThekwini mayor said on Tuesday.

Mayor Zandile Gumede said that, when Nomfundo Tsotetsi did not return, members of the community went in search of her. The matter was also reported to the police.

Gumede said Tsotetsi was found dead in a bush on December 31 - seven days after she went missing.

The mayor was expected to visit the family, with Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi, councillors, and members of the community.

She said the municipality would assess the situation to see how it could assist the family.

Source: News24

South Africa

