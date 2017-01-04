Nigeria: Group Mocks Boko Haram's Video, Solicits More Support for Nigerian Military

A group, Concerned Professionals Congress (CPC), Tuesday described as a belated survival move the recent video by Abubakar Shekau, leader of the now-dispersed Boko Haram sect, saying while it was meant to confuse Nigerians about the fall of Sambisa forest, it backfired as it has garnered more support for the military in the post-insurgency era ahead.

The group, in a new year statement jointly issued in Abuja tuesday by its Coordinator, Musa Tukur Tilde, and the Chief Media Strategist, Emeka Nwapa, maintained that no amount of propaganda by the fleeing remnant of the sect who lost their illegal tenancy and occupation of Sambisa forest would deter the Nigerian troops.

CPC, an advocacy group promoting peace, good governance and democracy in the country, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for working assiduously to fulfill his promise to win the battle against the terrorists in less than 18 months in office.

It said the feat has significantly raised the bar in the fight against insecurity in the Northeast and other parts of the country.

The group therefore urged the president to sustain the synergy currently existing among the service chiefs "exemplified in the excellent chemistry forged among them by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin.

"President Buhari deserves credit for excellently leading this battle against the insurgents to a logical conclusion in less than 18 months in office. He deserves praise for carefully selecting a highly responsible and committed team of service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff which, through excellent synergy and chemistry, has finally dislodged Boko Haram's last stronghold in Sambisa forest. This feat is comforting."

Tilde described the fall of Sambisa as a major push in the restoration of peace and security infrastructure in the Northeast and across the country, pointing out that it has further shown the credentials of the Nigerian military in living up to its constitutional duty of maintaining the territorial integrity of the country and protecting lives and property.

The group flawed the video, noting that it came too late to mislead Nigerians about the final fall of Sambisa forest and the dislodgement of the sect's nefarious activities in the Northeast. It contended that the spontaneous commendations, tributes and kudos to the troops from across the nation's political, religious and regional divides including the international community were proof of the satisfaction of a wide-spectrum of the gallantry of the troops in the annihilation of the sect's criminal activities against humanity.

"Shekau's fallacious video is fatally flawed. In one breath, he says Boko Haram is intact in Sambisa, in another breath, he is running. He is nowhere in Sambisa forest having lost Camp Zero, Camp S (Shape) Boko Haram's flag, the symbol of their evil business. So where is he? And why is he running and using ICT to shield his whereabouts? His days in the court of justice are numbered.

"As we enter into a post-insurgency era in 2017, we enjoin Nigerians to give more support to our military whose patriotism, gallantry and supreme sacrifices are clear and unmistakable.

"Again, our faith is strengthened; our hope is inspired and our confidence is restored in the collective unity and destiny of the country," Tilde said.