4 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: CAF Awards - Onigbinde Says Nigeria Can Only Win If ...

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lagos — A FIFA Grade A coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, says the only way to winning the most prestigious Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards is having practicable football development programmes.

Onigbinde made the assertion while speaking on Nigeria's inability to be nominated for the yearly CAF awards in an interview on Wednesday in Lagos.

He noted that in spite of the country hosting the award for three consecutive years, its players have not been able to win the African Footballer of the Year, the highest individual award.

"My New Year's resolution for the sports industry is that I will not want to speak much about country's football.

"It's sickening to keep repeating the same thing over and over again without a sustainable development, we should forget all about the CAF awards.

"In fairness, I think the female team deserves it, but overall, we need to get it right administratively.

"We keep doing the same thing and yet we expect different results, football is a developmental game; there are no shortcuts to it.

"Hosting the CAF Awards is not enough, we should not be spectators," Onigbinde said.

NAN reports that so far, no Nigerian player made the final selection for this year's Player of the Year award, leaving the competition to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borrusia Dortmund).

Others are Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma) and Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City).

The 2016 Glo-CAF Awards Gala, sponsored by telecommunication giants, Globacom, will be held on Jan. 5, 2017 in Abuja.

Nwankwo Kanu is the last Nigerian to win the prestigious football award in 1996 and 1999 when he played for Arsenal FC of England.

Nigeria

What Do Lagos Residents Want for 2017?

The year 2016 was an eventful year in Lagos as the state government undertook the execution of many projects, including… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.