Sokoto — A total of 23,540 malnourished children have been cured‎ in nine local government areas of Sokoto.

Nutrition Officer, Sokoto state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Muhammad Ali Hamza disclosed this ‎while speaking on Malnutrition in Sokoto.

He said they were treated at Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) centres in the nine local areas from the year 2010 to December 2016.

The CMAM centres are only in nine out of the 23 local government areas of the state. The local government areas to include Binji, Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Sabon Birni, Ilela, Sokoto South, Tangaza and Wamakko.

"In these areas, the state government and the International Medical Corps established CMAM sites where they treat children identified with malnutrition cases. Mothers who come to the centres for treatment of their children are given sachets of a specially prepared food formula Plumming Nut Therapeutic food free of charge" he stated.

Hamza however said efforts were also on for the production of special diet using locally produce nutrient similar to the one currently been given to malnourished children.

The Nutrition Officer noted that there had been encouragement of community participation in the fight against malnutrition since the establishment of the CMAM centres in 2010.

He added that all CMAM sites work in collaboration with local government council where they exist."