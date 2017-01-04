4 January 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari, Oshiomhole Meet Behind Closed Doors

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari tuesday met with former Edo State, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, at the Presidential Villa.

This will be their first meeting since Oshiomhole left office as governor last November.

Though details of the meeting were not made known but Oshiomhole who came into the Villa at about 4p.m. dressed in Safari suit, later told State

House correspondents, he only came to thank the president for the support he gave him as a governor, particularly for visiting and commissioning some projects in the state three days before he left office.

He said he was also in the Presidential Villa, to wish Buhari a happy new year.

Oshiomhole would also not respond to question that he came to see the president so that he would be given a cabinet job by the president.

