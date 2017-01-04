Nigeria: Army Deploys Troops to Southern Kaduna

The Nigeria Army yesterday said its troops have been deployed to the Southern part of Kaduna State to stop attacks by unknown gunmen in the area.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman made this known while fielding questions from journalists during a press conference at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

He noted that the Army has already commenced civil-military talks in the region.

He said the Army is working with other sister security agencies, including traditional and religious leaders to find lasting solution to the crisis in the area.

Usman hinted that there are plans to establish a permanent military formation in the area as part of the Nigeria Army battle readiness strategy.

He also noted that about nine thousand soldiers fighting counter insurgency operations in the northeast benefited from special promotions within the year 2016.

He said 17, 000 soldiers were promoted within the period and 184 warrant officers to be promoted to master warrant officers.