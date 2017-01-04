Nigeria: Edo to Invest in Waste Recycling

Benin — Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will turn the excessive wastes generated in the state into wealth, thereby creating job opportunities for the teeming youth.

Obaseki said this while inspecting existing and proposed dump sites in Benin City. According to him, the state government had perfected plans to decongest existing dump sites and create new ones that would meet international best practices within the Benin metropolis. He noted that the planned waste disposal system would be effective and not pollute underground water.

"With the planned blue print, investors would be wooed to come to Edo State to invest in waste recycling management which would ultimately turn the large amount of generated wastes into wealth.

"In the New Year, we are going to ensure that we progress the conversations we are having with some investors who have indicated interest in investing in recycling plants," he said.

He lamented that the process of dumping waste effectively into the dump sites had not been properly managed with most of the site managers taking the short cut of dumping their wastes on the road.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, said government was concerned about the state of the dump site at Ikhueniro and would clear the place so that people could begin to dump their wastes properly.

The leader of the waste managers, Mr. Dele Edokpayi, commended Governor Obaseki for taking bold step to comprehensively address all issues about waste management in the state.