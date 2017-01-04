Lagos — The year 2016 was an eventful year in Lagos as the state government undertook the execution of many projects, including construction of 114 inner roads in all the local government areas, and embarked on others that included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, also presented before the State House of Assembly a N813 billion budget for the year 2017, the highest budgetary figure so far in the history of any state in the country.

But the year was not without loads of challenges in crime for the governor, with increase, according to figures released by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Fatai Owoseni, in cases of kidnapping, wanton rape, cultism and other security problems.

While many residents of the state are commending Ambode for what they considered sterling achievements by him, especially on infrastructural development, many others are worried by the crime issues and have called on him to tackle them decisively. Yet, many residents are playing the Oliver Twist on infrastructure, asking him to do a lot more.

An entrepreneur at the Ladipo market in Mushin, Mr. Yusuf Tijani, wants the state government to construct more roads. "Obviously, the state government under Ambode is trying in terms of road rehabilitation, but a lot still needs to be done. When the roads are good, businesses will improve and road accidents will reduce," Tijani said.

He also urged the government to find a lasting solution to the issue of motor park and bus stop touts who forcefully collect tolls from bus drivers and affect fares to go up. "The agbero (as touts are called in Lagos) issue has become a menace that needs to be curbed. The money they extort from bus conductors makes transport fares to be exorbitant. If the government can wipe them out of the state, it will be good for us all," he added.

The businessman also wants the state government to work on improving healthcare delivery in primary health care centres across the states.

To a roadside vulcanizer, Mr. Omotayo Amoo, who has his workshop beside the Daily Trust office on Acme Road, Ogba, the state government should tackle the constant kidnapping, rape and cult attacks in the Odonguyan area of Ikorodu where he lives. The entire Ikorodu area was, indeed, the theatre of all manners of crime in 2016, as especially kidnappers and cultists revelled in killing and maiming many. Gov. Ambode was obviously not unconscious of the horror situation in the area as he directly appealed, during the One Lagos fiesta night in the town, to the criminals tormenting the area to shun crime and utilise the Employment Trust Fund offer he has dangled before the unemployed.

Amoo also appealed to the government to focus more on the construction of inner roads in the state.

"There is no motorable road from Ikorodu to Odongunyan. People living in our area are suffering. The bad road has led to an increase in the transport fare. We would be happy if the government can help fix the road. We would also want the state government to tackle the problem of cult boys and robbers who are disturbing residents of this area (Odogunyan)," Mr. Amoo added.

In the same vein, the Lagos State Chairperson of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Sekinat Lawal, wants the state government to strenghten security agencies to enable them effectively protect residents against street gangs like the Awawa boys in Agege, Badoo in Ikorodu and the 36 lions.

"Asides from the security issue, our expectation from the government is that utilisation of its independent power projects (IPP) should not be for the government-owned offices only. It should be extended to other agencies. They can do more by making residents to also benefit from the projects. They can also help the federal government through collaboration to light up the state by decreasing the incessant power failure in the city," Mrs. Lawal added.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) commended Ambode's performance in the last year as averagely okay, saying the governor has been able to show he was ready for governance. The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Taofiq Gani in a chat with our reporter, however, called for more openness and transparency in the spending of the state's internally generated revenue (IGR).

"In the last one year, the government has shown some seriousness and we are hoping for better performance. Then he should show openness and transparency in the management of our IGR. He seems to be committed to revitalize governance in the state", he said.

Gani also spoke on the rumour of a cold war between Ambode and his predecessor, saying if true, the row would be a blessing in disguise as it would enable the present governor to concentrate on governance.

So far, the PDP publicist said, the governor has explored areas that his predecessor ignored "despite all the wealth and opportunities at his disposal."