An Outapi woman was arrested by the police after she allegedly terminated her pregnancy through abortion on Saturday.

The incident occurred at her homestead at the Onaholongo village in the Omusati Region police warrant officer Immanuel Lazarus said at a media briefing on Monday, the suspect, age unknown, allegedly aborted the baby using an unknown method.

Lazarus did not indicate how far along the pregnancy was.

The suspect was arrested on the same day and admitted to the Outapi District Hospital under police guard.

She is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court as soon as she is discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile in the Omaheke Region, a one-month-old baby boy was found dead in his bed at the Epako residential area in Gobabis on Sunday.

Lazarus said the baby was sleeping next to his mother when he was discovered dead.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, however, a post-mortem will be conducted.

In the Khomas Region, a 32-year-old man took his own life by hanging himself with a rope from an iron sheet in his room on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Okuryangava residential area of the capital at about 08h00.

The deceased was identified as David Hafeni.

No suicide note was found, and no foul play is suspected.

-Nampa