3 January 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Woman Nabbed for Aborting Baby

Tagged:

Related Topics

An Outapi woman was arrested by the police after she allegedly terminated her pregnancy through abortion on Saturday.

The incident occurred at her homestead at the Onaholongo village in the Omusati Region police warrant officer Immanuel Lazarus said at a media briefing on Monday, the suspect, age unknown, allegedly aborted the baby using an unknown method.

Lazarus did not indicate how far along the pregnancy was.

The suspect was arrested on the same day and admitted to the Outapi District Hospital under police guard.

She is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court as soon as she is discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile in the Omaheke Region, a one-month-old baby boy was found dead in his bed at the Epako residential area in Gobabis on Sunday.

Lazarus said the baby was sleeping next to his mother when he was discovered dead.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, however, a post-mortem will be conducted.

In the Khomas Region, a 32-year-old man took his own life by hanging himself with a rope from an iron sheet in his room on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Okuryangava residential area of the capital at about 08h00.

The deceased was identified as David Hafeni.

No suicide note was found, and no foul play is suspected.

-Nampa

Namibia

Baby Kamora Is Last to Arrive On New Year's Day

Manuel Patterson-Komora was the last baby born on 01 January 2017 at the Rhino Park Hospital. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.