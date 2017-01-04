4 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Veteran Yoruba Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, to Be Buried in March

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

The family and colleagues of the veteran Nigerian actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, popularly known as Iya Kike, who died on Monday, have agreed on March 2 and 3, 2017 for her burial.

A burial committee has also been set up to this effect.

The burial committee, chaired by Yomi Fabiyi, comprises notable Yoruba movie producers and actors.

They include Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje), Taiwo Oduola ( Alabon), Taiwo Akinwande ( Wunmi) and Wale Hassan (Iya Awero's son).

Others are Toyosi Adesanya, Sola Kosoko, Kike Majekodunmi,Dotun Emmanuel (Ayoka), Keji Yusuf, Shina Bankole and Debo Alexander.

A statement issued by Mr. Fabiyi and released to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, reads, "We shall keep you informed of the full burial arrangement (wake keep, artist night, interment and reception) shortly as a form of follow up.

"We thank all her fans and that of her husband for all outpouring messages, love and kind words. Also to all our colleagues, may God be with the rest of us. We will truly miss her so much."

The condolence register for the late actress is now open at her residence at 2, Saka Lane, Abule - Ijesha B/Stop, Fola Agoro, Somolu, Lagos.

The cause of her death is not yet officially announced.

Married to a fellow actor, Solomon Majekodunmi aka 'Baba Kekere', the news of her death was shared by actress and movie producer, Bimbo Success.

The late Mrs. Majekodunmi featured in numerous Yoruba movies and often starred alongside her husband.

Prior to launching her movie career, she worked with the Lagos State Ministry of Information for many years. She was aged 61.

Nigeria

What Do Lagos Residents Want for 2017?

The year 2016 was an eventful year in Lagos as the state government undertook the execution of many projects, including… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.