3 January 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: K1m for Solwezi-Mushindano Road Rehab Released

By Musonda Mangilashi

THE Government has released K1million for the rehabilitation of the Solwezi-Mushindano Road in North-Western Province.

Provincial Permanent Secretary Ephraim Mateyo said the road was of economic importance as it connected the country to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, but had been in a poor state for a long time.

Mr Mateyo said in an interview that the State had engaged the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to carry out the roadworks.

He said the works on most affected areas would commerce in a few weeks' time and was happy that the Government had released the money and

hoped the project would be completed on time so as not to inconvenience road users.

"The previous governments turned a blind eye on rehabilitating the road but the Patriotic Front (PF) Government under the leadership of

President Edgar Lungu has shown that it has the heart for the people of North-Western Province," Mr Mateyo said.

He said the construction of township roads would also commerce as soon it stopped raining.

Mr Mateyo said preparations for constructing and rehabilitating the roads had already been completed.

