4 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Four Robbers Lynched in Narok

By George Sayagie

Four suspected robbers were on Tuesday night lynched at Majengo Estate in Narok town.

Police said the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, had broken into several houses in London, Majengo, Mungare and Fanaka estates around 2am and stole electronic appliances before they were cornered by residents.

Narok police boss Paul Kiogora said the suspects were lynched by residents who responded to screams by neighbours.

The bodies were taken to Narok County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Mr Kiogora said the suspects were yet to be identified.

"Preliminary investigations indicated that the four had broken into some houses and stole household items before they were lynched," said Mr Kiogora.

On Wednesday Morning, Mr Kiogora displayed some of the recovered items including three television sets, music systems, a motorcycle and other electronics appliances worth Sh200,000.

"We ask residents houses have been broken into to come and identify their property," he said.

The incident happened as Narok town residents decried increased cases of burglary. The residents claim the burglars mostly steal gas cylinders and flat screen television sets.

Mr Geoffrey Mwangi, a resident, appealed to the police to fight the rising insecurity.

