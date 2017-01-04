Kenya: Wiper Party Sets Up Elections Board

Wiper Democratic Movement party has appointed a team that will head the party's national elections board.

Secretary-General Hassan Omar said the work of the five-member team is to plan, organise and coordinate internal polls.

Mr Omar said the members were chosen on December 12 last year based on their competency and probity.

They are Hassan Sheikh Ali, Mr Thomas Ombati, Mr Charles Kaloki, Ms Agatha Solitei and Mr Khalifan Shikely.

Mr Ali will be the chair, Ms Solitei the vice-chair and Mr Shikely the secretary.

Two more will be added in the course of the month.

"The aforementioned persons who are taking up these positions are persons of high integrity and knowledgeable and do not hold any elective party position as required by the law," Mr Omar said.

Mr Ali said the board will uphold the principles of fairness and wade off corruption and any other vice that may compromise its integrity.

"Free and fair nominations will be the way forward for the Wiper party and for everyone who will be seeking a wiper certificate," he said.

On matters regarding Cord, the chair said joint nominations involving the coalition's affiliate parties will only be taken up if there is a policy to guide the process.

"Joint nominations is a policy matter and can only be done if there is a policy in place," he said.