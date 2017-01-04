Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Happy With Squad

Photo: The Herald

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is satisfied with the material at his disposal after the Zimbabwe soccer kings made only three additions to their squad for the Champions League campaign.

Former Harare City and Dynamos midfielder Ronald Chitiyo headlined the new acquisitions by Chitembwe alongside defender Last Sithole who arrives from FC Platinum.

CAPS United also promoted goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba from their sister club Gunners.

Makepekepe submitted their 25-member squad for registration at CAF just in time for the Saturday midnight deadline.

But when everyone had expected the Green Machine to go all out to beef up ahead of the rigorous Africa safari, CAPS United announced that they will stick with the players who won the Premiership title last season with only a few changes being made.

A number of Premiership players had been linked with a move to the giants but the deals fell through.

There was only one major surprise after the Green Machine captured Chitiyo's signature just an hour before CAF registration deadline.

It was a dramatic night for the champions, who last week had been chasing after the signatures of highly rated midfielders Malvern Gaki and Brett Amidu as well as veteran defender Ocean Mushure.

With FC Platinum flexing their financial muscle, CAPS United lost the battle for Brett Amidu's signature.

Chitembwe, however, said he was happy with what he got.

"We didn't want to destabilise the team. We just wanted to freshen up a few departments. We really went for those that we needed, not just buying for the sake of bringing in new players.

"The fact that we managed to retain the core of the team was very important for us.

"The new players at the club are the ones that we needed. The other players that were associated with the club and are not on the list was just mere speculation," said Chitembwe.

Chitiyo signed a two-year contract with CAPS United following the expiry of his one-year contract with Harare City.

CAPS United Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda, Jorum Muchambo, Prosper Chigumba.

Defenders: Last Sithole, Dennis Dauda, Stephen Makatuka, Valentine Musarurwa, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Ronald Pfumbidzayi, Zvikomborero Biseki, Carlton Munzabwa, Justice Jangano.

Midfielders: Ronald Chitiyo, Moses Muchenje, Tafadzwa Rusike, Abbas Amidu, Devon Chafa, Cabby Kamhapa, Phinias Bamusi, Kudzai Nyamupfukudza, Joel Ngodzo.

Strikers: Dominic Chungwa, Simba Nhivi, Amon Kambanje, Leonard Tsipa.