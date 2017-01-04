Kenya Ports Authority Warns on Social Media Job Scam

Nairobi — The Kenya Ports Authority has warned members of the public of fraudsters advertising KPA vacancies.

KPA Managing Director Catherine Mturi - Wairi says fraudsters have been masquerading as officials of the firm and have been contacting unsuspecting public with offers of recruitment at the Authority at a fee.

She says the fraudsters have also opened a fake facebook account purported to be for the KPA Managing Director.

Wairi says any vacancies that may arise shall be advertised in the local dailies and the Authority's official website warning that the Authority does not undertake any recruitment through social media.

"KPA is committed to best practices and the principles of transparency and equal employment opportunities to all when such opportunities arise as enunciated in the Kenyan constitution," she stated.

She also informed that all recruitment activities in KPA are free of any payments.