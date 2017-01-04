Kenya: Woman Claims Mark Too Sired Son, Wants Burial Stopped

Nairobi — A woman moved to court on Wednesday in an effort to stop the burial of former nominated MP Mark Too.

Fatuma Ramadhan Hassan, in her court filings states that a child she claims was sired by Too has been excluded from the burial arrangements.

Justice Aggrey Muchelule who heard the case directed that the application seeking to halt the burial be served upon two wives of the deceased and the matter be heard inter-partes on January 6.

The mother through her lawyer Danstan Omari Mogaka told the court that the late politician's family has made arrangement to inter the body on January 9 without involvement of the son whom the deceased supported through school and socially.

Her lawyer argued that it was therefore only fair that the boy - who is currently a fourth form student at the Ofafa Jericho Secondary School - be involved in his father's final rites.

Hassan through Mogaka applied to have the court compel a DNA test to ascertain paternity and to effectively eliminate any doubt.

Too died on December 31 after being rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Eldoret for treatment.