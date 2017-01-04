Lubango — The provincial police command of Huíla recorded during the turn of the year 2017 five car accidents and one railroad that caused one death and three wounded, said in Lubango, the spokesman of the corporation, superintendent Carlos Alberto.

The officer noted that there had been a decrease in one death, two road accidents and five injuries. The death happened by fall when the train was in circulation in the municipality of Quipungo.

The claims, he added, were two run-ins and two collisions between cars and motorcycles and a railroad whose main cause was speeding.

Two accidents occurred in Lubango, while the municipalities of Humpata, Matala and Quipungo recorded one case each.