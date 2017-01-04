3 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Police Record Five Road Accidents On New Year's Eve

Lubango — The provincial police of southern Huíla province reported, on new year eve five car accidents and one railroad accident that caused one death and three wounded, said in Lubango, the spokesman of the corporation, Superintendent Carlos Alberto.

The police officer noted that there had been a decrease in one death, two road accidents and five injuries. The death happened by fall when the train was in circulation, in the municipality of Quipungo.

The accidents, he added, were two run-over and two collisions between cars and motorcycles and a railroad whose main cause was over speed.

Two car accidents occurred in Lubango, being the municipalities of Humpata, Matala and Quipungo with one case each.

