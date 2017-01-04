Angola: Festive Season Was Peaceful - Minister

Luanda — Angolan Interior minister Angelo Veiga Tavares said on Tuesday in Luanda that the Christmas and New Year were celebrated without major constraints.

However, he was concerned about the number of corporal offenses recorded in the festive season, especially in the family environment, due to excessive consumption of alcoholic drink.

He was also worried about the traffic accidents particularly that of the province of Lunda Norte, in which 16 citizens were killed.

The Government official regretted fact that some citizens did not listen to the useful advice provided by the police authorities and were killed.

For the same reason, the official said, others are now in prison.

He commended the behavior of the commissioners, high ranked officer's subordinates, sub-chiefs, police officers and civilian workers of the Ministry of the Interior, as well as the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and the intelligence agencies, for their efforts to ensure that the festive season was peaceful intended by all.

He also expressed a word of appreciation to the media, who contributed to ensuring that the festive season was quiet, by conveying useful advice to the population.