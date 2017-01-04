Kenya: Telkom Kenya Appoints Head of Supply Chain and CMO

Kenya — Telkom Kenya has appointed James Kamau and Levi Nyakundi as Head of Supply Chain and the Chief Marketing Officer, respectively. The appointments are part of a broader strengthening of the Telco's operational and service excellence, drive for ongoing growth and technological leadership, aligned to its transformation agenda.

James Kamau - Head of Supply Chain

James Kamau joins Telkom Kenya as the Head of Supply Chain. He has over 15 years' multinational experience in the telecommunications, Oil & Gas and FMCG sectors in Africa including emerging high growth markets (Kenya & Nigeria).

Prior to joining Telkom Kenya, he was the Supply Chain Director at Helios Towers Tanzania. Before this, James was Group Procurement Support Services Manager at East African Breweries Limited where he served as Group Procurement Support Services Manager, Procurement Manager and also served in an acting capacity as the Head of Procurement and Category Lead.

James also worked at Bharti Airtel, Zain Group - Central Africa and Nigeria and at Celtel Kenya in various capacities for a period of 6 years. Prior to this, he was the Procurement Services Advisor, Mobil Oil Kenya.

James is currently doing an Executive MBA at the Strathmore Business School. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Levi Nyakundi - Chief Marketing Officer

Levi Nyakundi joins Telkom Kenya as the Chief Marketing Officer. Levi has over 15 years' experience in the Marketing Industry both in the telecommunications and FMCG sectors. Prior to joining Telkom Kenya, he was the Marketing Director at Airtel Kenya, Airtel Tanzania and Airtel Uganda for 6 years. He was responsible for leading revenue planning and forecasting processes and working on Customer Market Share for all three countries. He has also worked at Unilever Kenya and Unilever Uganda, in various capacities for a period of 6 years.