Malawi President Peter Mutharika has appointed new board members for two troubled parastatals, State produce trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) and University of Malawi Council.

Chief Secretray to the government, Lloyd Muhara announced on New Year's Day that Admarc which is facing a troubled image of maize scandal involving transaction with procurement deal in Zambia has new board members.

Lawyer James Masumbu has been retained as chairperson. Masumbu is a partner of a legal firm with Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu.

Other members include Paramount Chief Gomani of Ntcheu, politician Jaffali Mussa, United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesman Ken Ndanga, and lawyer who represents mosylt ruling DPP cases, Chancy Gondwe.

Other board directors are Milward Nyangulu, Umderanji Mbandambanda and Secretary for Agriculture, Irrigatiom amd Water Development.

Other coopeted officials are Secretray to Treasury and Controlloer of Satutory Corporation.

The University of Malawi Council which is facing academic crisis following the closer of some public colleges, has new board which has drawn professionals.

Its chairperson is Professor Jack Wilima and members include Dr George Patridge and Justice Duncan Tambala.

Others are coopeted officials including Pincipals of the four colleges of University of Malawi, vice chancellor, secretaries of education and human resources management.