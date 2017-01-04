Luanda — The chairperson of the Angolan Boxing Federation (FABOXE), Carlos Luís, has appointed officials of the institution's auxiliary bodies, following a meeting held Friday at its headquarters in the Cidadela Sports Complex, as a result of his recent re-election for the 2016/2020 mandate.

According to the order distributed to ANGOP, signed by FABOXE's head, thus Alberto Ngongo will take over the coordination of national teams, Garcia José dos Santos as technical director, Almério Augusto Cristóvão as head of national teams department, João Francisco Domingos, head of national teams section.

Nelson dos Santos Venâncio, coordinator of the Olympic arbitration, Válter Manuel Gonçalves, assistant coordinator of the Olympic arbitration, Eugénio Francisco, coordinator of professional arbitration, Álvaro António, assistant coordinator of professional arbitration, Luís Bentes Inácio, communication and marketing director, and Luís Neto Kolokié, coordinator of the medical commission.

According to the deliberations from the meeting, the positions of administrative and financial director, professional boxing coordinator and executive director for professional boxing should be indicated at the next management meeting, to be held yet in the first fortnight of this month.