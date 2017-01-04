South Africa: Sadesmo - Let Us Not Lose Lives Over Grade 12 Results

press release

The South African Democratic Students' Movement (SADESMO) has called for community vigilance ahead of the release of the 2016 Grade 12 results.

Nonkululeko Nkwanyana, SADESMO National Academic Officer, said "The release of the results always brings with it great anxiety for pupils and parents; should results not be what is expected we wish to urge learners not to resort to alcohol abuse, drug abuse or suicide. We therefore, call on families and communities to support those that have not made it and not condemn them. We must promote the culture of second chances and live up to the adage that 'it takes a village to raise a child'. Whatever the results are for each individual learner, we must support every one. We do not want to lose a single life because of the results. We are calling for greater community support and vigilance.'

SADESMO also expresses its concern at celebrations which lead to reckless and irresponsible behaviour on the part of those who pass.

Ms Nkwanyana said, "We are calling on those that will pass and receive pleasing results to exercise restraint in how they will celebrate their hard earned success. We have over the years witnessed excessive drinking which has led to loss of life through accidents and otherwise. We urge learners not to lose themselves and risk their lives upon receipt of their results."

SADESMO encourages learners to make use of the counselling services of the Department of Social Development which can be reached on 0800 428 428.

Learners can also request a social worker to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone.

SADESMO also encourages Community Based Organisations, Faith Based Organisations and Religious Institutions to avail counselling assistance to all those learners who will require it. This is a collective societal responsibility.

In conclusion Ms Nkwanyana said "Both success and failure in Grade 12 should not result in the loss of life. The focus of every learner should now be taking the next step whether to improve the results or further ones studies. We wish everybody well ahead the release of the results."