South Africa: Social Development On Counselling Line for Matriculants

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini has opened the Department's Gender Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) to matriculants who may be anxious about their examination results. The matric class of 2016 will receive their results on January 5, 2017, and reports of depression and suicide tend to be on the increase during this time.

She has urged matriculants and their parents to make use of the Command Centre to receive counselling and support from trained Social Workers.

The Minister also appeals to parents to look out for any signs of depression expressed by their children so that interventions can be sought early to help the youngsters deal with the outcome of their examinations.

The Command Centre can be reached toll free on 0800 428 428. Callers can also request a Social Worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone.

Callers can also interact with the centre using Skype. Just add HELPME GBV to your contacts and a Social Worker will accept the invite and call you back.

Minister Dlamini would also like to extend her well wishes to all the 188 000 social grant beneficiaries who sat down for their matric examinations last year. She wishes to remind the grant beneficiaries who will pass and be accepted at institutions of higher learning that they will no longer be means tested by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) when they apply for financial assistance.

In October last year, a special outreach programme was established between the Department of Social Development and NSFAS working together with the Department of Basic Education to make sure that social grant beneficiaries apply for financial assistance. Particular attention was given to reaching learners in the poor nodal areas across the country as well as those who are in child-headed households.

