Lubango — At least five million children are expected to be vaccinated against poliomyelitis, during a campaign of prevention against this disease set to happen next February countrywide.

This information has been given to ANGOP by the national director for public health and control of endemic diseases, Miguel dos Santos Oliveira, in Lubango City, southern Huila Province.

The source revealed that the preparations of this vaccination programme are on the right track, adding that at this point the authorities are promoting intensive training programmes for trainers in monitoring activities.

Miguel dos Santos Oliveira disclosed also that all the provinces will receive the vaccine doses and other means.

Meanwhile, Huila's director for public health and control of endemic diseases, Fátima Barros, has told ANGOP that in this province the campaign will only begin in April due to administrative reasons.