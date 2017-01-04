3 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huila - Health Authorities to Vaccinate About Five Million Children Against Polio

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — At least five million children are expected to be vaccinated against poliomyelitis, during a campaign of prevention against this disease set to happen next February countrywide.

This information has been given to ANGOP by the national director for public health and control of endemic diseases, Miguel dos Santos Oliveira, in Lubango City, southern Huila Province.

The source revealed that the preparations of this vaccination programme are on the right track, adding that at this point the authorities are promoting intensive training programmes for trainers in monitoring activities.

Miguel dos Santos Oliveira disclosed also that all the provinces will receive the vaccine doses and other means.

Meanwhile, Huila's director for public health and control of endemic diseases, Fátima Barros, has told ANGOP that in this province the campaign will only begin in April due to administrative reasons.

Angola

Cunene - Police Seize 37 Firearms

Thirty-seven firearms of different calibers were voluntarily handed over by the civilian population of the southern… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.