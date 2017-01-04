Zambia: 'Millers Should Diversify'

THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has urged its members to this year diversify by milling other crops such as cassava and sorghum.

MAZ president Andrew Chintala said in an in interview that there was need for millers to start milling other crops such as cassava, sorghum and soya beans.

Mr Chintala noted that milling companies in the country had concentrated on milling maize and wheat into mealie meal and flour respectively.

"Farmers in the country have diversified, they are growing a variety of crops such as sorghum, millet and cassava. This calls for the need for us to diversify and introduce new product on the Zambian market," he said.

Mr Chintala said that diversification would help grow the milling sector as well as create more jobs for the local people.

He said that the milling sector in the country had continued to record growth and that last year, a number of milling companies were opened.

Mr Chintala also urged millers to take advantage of the open border policy by producing more products for both the local and export market.

"Last year, the Government banned the export of maize and its products.

"Most millers struggled in their operation because they could not export abundant maize brand which account for 10 to 15 per cent of their profits, it is good that the ban has been lifted and millers should take advantage and grow their business," he said.