5 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Jails Man for Life for Defiling Girl,8,

By Galgalo Bocha

A man has been jailed for life after being convicted of defilement in a Mombasa court.

Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Rabera convicted Jimmy Mwanzo, 60, on Tuesday.

Mr Rabera said Mwanzo was found guilty of the act as delineated in Section 8(1) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Mwanzo committed the deed against his neighbour's eight-year old daughter on May 30 last year at Kibarani village, Changamwe sub-county, in Mombasa.

In his judgment, the magistrate said he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt, after hearing consistent testimonies from the prosecution's witnesses, that the accused was guilty.

He said that testimonies from the mother and some neighbours indicated that the girl was seen running out of the man's house crying; the man then escaped through the backdoor.

He was caught and taken to Changamwe police station where he was charged.

Mr Rabera said the family of the girl and the defiler were neighbours for more than 10 years.

"The evidence tendered by the complainant is truthful....," he ruled.

Mwanzo has 14 days to appeal the judgement.

