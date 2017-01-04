Namibia: Fund Calls for 'Endangered' Status for Cheetah

THE Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) has called on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species to reclassify cheetah as an endangered species because of falling numbers.

Executive director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund Laurie Marker said in a statement that if this is not done, then "we may lose the species during our lifetimes".

The statement was issued after the release of an international study titled 'Disappearing spots: The global decline of cheetah and what it means for conservation', which she co-authored.

According to the CCF statement, the findings of the report are a warning cry to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to reclassify the species from "vulnerable" to "endangered".

Spotlighting the drastic cheetah population decline captured by the study, there are an estimated 7 100 wild cheetah scattered across Africa, with more than 50% of this population found in southern Africa.

Approximately 50 of the Asian sub-species are apparently still found in Iran.

The report estimates that cheetah numbers have declined by about 90% over the last century.

By its own account, the CCF has played an instrumental role in halting the extinction slide of wild cheetah in Namibia, helping the population recover from roughly 1 500 adults in 1990 to about 2 500 today.

According to the report, the primary reasons for the drastic decline are "human encroachment, change in land tenure, large-scale fencing, political instability and because the protected area systems are insufficient for long-term survival, with most cheetahs living outside protected areas".

'Disappearing spots: The global decline of cheetah and what it means for conservation' was published on 26 December 2016 in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and was a collaborative effort of researchers and conservationists working in various cheetah habitats.