Angola: Ministry Follows Up Construction of Centrality External Infrastructures

Luanda — The Ministry of Urbanization and Housing is monitoring and supervising the construction of external infrastructures of the centralities under management of IMOGESTIN and KORA ANGOLA, said the incumbent minister, Branca do Espírito Santo.

The Minister Branca do Espirito Santo who was assessing the activities in 2016 said that the sector is still monitoring and supervising the construction of integrated infrastructure in the urban centers of Menongue (Cuando Cubango), Negage (Uíge), Saurimo (Lunda Sul) and in the land reserves of Mungo (Huambo), Southern Zone (Benguela), Chitato (Lunda Norte), Quissama (Luanda), Catapa (Uíge), Missombo (Cuando Cubango) and Mabubas (Bengo).

She said that work is also being carried out on urban rehabilitation projects in the cities of Huambo, Dondo (Cuanza Norte) and Malanje, as well as to follow the feasibility study of the exchange model and the implementation of the Town planning of the land reserve of Calomboloca for the self-construction.

According to the Cabinet minister, the Ministry also supports and monitors various activities, in collaboration with other entities, and the evaluation of the applications for public tender for construction contracts for integrated infrastructure related to the sector under the Chinese Credit Line , Namely in Uíge, Luanda and Bié.

On the other hand, she mentioned that the infrastructure program of land reserves ensures the responsibility of the public sector in the sustained implementation of the processes of self-directed construction.

In the area of real estate management and alienation, the minister stated that the Ministry of Urban Planning and Housing continues to manage the State's housing stock, to control the payment of rent, to transfer ownership of state property to its tenants and to increase the collection of revenues for the State.

The assessment was witnessed by the Secretaries of State of Urbanism and Housing, respectively Nhanga Kalunga de Assunçao and Joaquim Silvestre.